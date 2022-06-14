Fouta Cement prepares to launch new grinding mill in Liberia

14 June 2022

Fouta Cement Corp, the subsidiary of Fouta Corp, a trading company based in Liberia, is establishing a 0.396Mta grinding plant in Monrovia. The project is financed partially via an IFC loan totalling US$21.6m.



The facility is being constructed on a 10.5 acre site in Monrovia Industrial Park, under a 20-year lease from the National Ports Authority.



The grinding plant will be equipped with a 50tph mill and will receive clinker by trucks loaded from vessels at a designated berth in the Port of Monrovia.



Rehabilitation of an abandoned jetty, around 1km from the site, for receiving clinker via the port, is being evaluated.



Power supply for the grinding plant will initially be on-site via diesel-powered generators, with the option to connect to grid electricity from 2024, once a transmission line has been put in place.



The plant is expected to enter into operation in June 2022 and will employ at least 250 workers.



Fouta Corp has been operating since 1995 as a trading company, importing cement under the Goltas brand from Turkey.

Published under