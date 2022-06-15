Oyak releases its 2021 Integrated Report

15 June 2022

OYAK Cement has published its 2021 Integrated Report in which it announces its plans to be a "game-changer" in the cement industry by focussing on sustainability and digitalisation.

The company will continue its activities in terms of improving its energy efficiency and pursue a sustainability strategy that will contribute to achieving Turkey's 2050 net zero target. Its OYAK Cement 4.0 Project, which was developed mainly in-house, includes many firsts for Turkey as well as the global cement industry, says the company.

OYAK Cement's report also highlighted the implementation of sustainability policies in line with the EU Green Agreement in line with the 2050 targets. Creating its own sustainability targets based on the 2030 and 2050 targets of the Paris Agreement for this purpose, OYAK Cement brings together the criteria that global companies need to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5°C by 2030, and to set science-based targets. It became the first cement company in Turkey to give its ‘Zero’ (Net-Zero) commitment.

Published under