Ghana sees cement price rise

ICR Newsroom By 16 June 2022

The price of a 50kg bag of cement in Ghana is to increase by more than GHS5 to reach GHS66 (US$8.30) from 15 June 2022.

According to JoyBusiness, the country’s cement producers are hoping this will offset some of the costs of transporting the cement to other parts of Ghana. This comes on the back of a rise in production costs due not only to the increase in fuel prices affecting transportation costs, but also a recent depreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi. These challenges have been further compounded by supply issues for raw materials due to the war in Ukraine. Port fees have also risen, leaving cement producers with no choice but to pass some of the cost onto the consumer.

