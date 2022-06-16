Gebr Pfeiffer to supply three more MVR mills to Pakistan

16 June 2022

As a follow-up to the state-of-the-art MVR mills recently supplied to Askari Cement's Nizampur plant, Gebr Pfeiffer has now been contracted to supply three additional MVR mills to Fauji Cement's new plant in Salar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab province, Pakistan.



Fauji Cement's merger with Askari Cement and the addition of the new lines will make Fauji Cement the third-largest cement producer in Pakistan with a total future capacity of 10.3Mta, Gebr Pfeiffer highlighted.

As with the Nizampur project, two MVR 5000 C-4 mills will be used for cement grinding, each with a production rate of 180tph and a specific surface area of 3250cm²/g (according to Blaine). For raw material grinding, the order includes a MVR 5600 R-4 mill with a guaranteed throughput rate of 520tph at a product fineness of 12 per cent R 90µm.



All three mills will be equipped with SLS-V high-efficiency classifiers. The order will be handled by the project's general contractor Hefei Cement of China. The MVR mills are expected to be commissioned in the 2H23.





