Spanish cement consumption declined 1% in May

17 June 2022

Spanish cement consumption slipped in May by 0.9 per cent, to 1,325,372t, which represents a loss of 12,406t compared to the same month last year, according to the country's cement association, Oficemen.

This decline in consumption has led to a loss of 1.1 points in the accumulated growth of the first five months of the year, which now stands at 3.7 per cent, with 6,124,957t. This is 219,145t more than in the same period of 2021.

In absolute values, in the last 12 months 15,169,402t of cement were consumed in Spain, 746,654t more than in the previous period.

Exports fall

Spanish cement exports contracted by 13.5 per cent in May to 556,990t, which is 86,563t less than in the same month last year. This negative trend has reached a fall of 18.5 per cent in the accumulated figure for the first five months of the year, which represents, in absolute values, a reduction of 562,638t.

In cumulative figures for the moving year, the red numbers in exports have worsened, with a fall of 11 per cent in the last 12 months. In the period between June 2021 and May 2022, 763,319t have been lost.

