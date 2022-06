Misr Cement (Qena) approves operations and maintenance programme

20 June 2022

The board of directors of Misr Cement (Qena) have approved the operations and maintenance of the company’s factory, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The factory was managed by Arab Swiss Engineering Company (ASEC) under an agreement that ends ion 30 June 2022.

On 16 May Misr Cement (Qena) reported a 106 per cent YoY increase in consolidated profit attributable to controlling shareholders during the 1Q22, recording EGP59.631m (US$3.18m).

