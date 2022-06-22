Titan Cement announces management changes

ICR Newsroom By 22 June 2022

Marcel Constantin Cobuz is joining Titan Cement Group as a member of its executive committee from 1July 2022. He will also succeed Dimitri Papalexopoulos as chairman of the executive committee, effective from 15 October 2022. Mr Papalexopoulos will become chairman of Titan’s board of directors, taking over the role from Mr Arapoglou on 1 January 2023.

Mr Cobuz, a French and Romanian national, brings with him more than 20 years’ experience in the building and infrastructure materials industry having held roles with Lafarge and Holcim, including LafargeHolcim Europe chief executive officer. “I am confident that, with his broad international and industry-specific experience, Marcel will successfully drive commercial and operational excellence, pursue our strategic and sustainability goals and leverage the many growth opportunities that lie ahead,” said Mr Papalexopoulos.

