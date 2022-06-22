CemNet.com » Cement News » Dai Duong Lines 3 and 4 under review

Dai Duong Lines 3 and 4 under review

By ICR Newsroom
22 June 2022


Vietnam’s Ministry of Construction has proposed Thanh Hoa’s provincial authority to review the construction of Lines 3 and 4 of Dai Duong JSC to avoid a glut in supply, according to local media.

The approval of the new lines will raise the country’s cement capacity to 150Mta by 2025, surpassing the government target. The provincial authority also has to seek consultation from the ministry for the project.

In 2020-21 the cement company started construction on Lines 1 and 2 at Nghi Son economic zone in Thanh Hoa with a total capacity of 4Mta.

