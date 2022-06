Société de Ciments de Gabès begins kiln shutdown

24 June 2022

Work on the kiln shutdown at Société de Ciments de Gabès cement plant in Tunisia began on 23 June 2022. The work is being carried out by Sotuqua.

The plant, which belongs to the Secil group has a cement capacity of 1.29Mta and is situated on the east coast of Tunisia.

