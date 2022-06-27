Holcim Maroc inaugurates Agadir plant

ICR Newsroom By 27 June 2022

Holcim has opened its 1.6Mta Agadir-Souss plant in southern Morocco. Built in 2021, the company invested MAD3bn (US$299m) in the plant, which includes automation and artificial intelligence to optimise the production process.



In terms of sustainable operation, the Agadir-Souss facility will be powered using wind power from 2023 onward and will also use alternative fuels.



In addition, the works generated 1400 temporary jobs during construction and 200 direct jobs since its opening. Further socio-economic development initiatives include the establishment of a drinking water network for neighbouring villages as well as building three water towers and a solar-powered pumping station. Holcim also built a new 8km road on a new pavement to bypass the town of Tidsi, close to the production site, and a second 3km road to link the factory to the village.

Published under