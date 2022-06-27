South Africa requests no cement price increases

The South African government has asked the country's cement producers to commit to no price increases in return for the government approving safeguard action against cheap imports. The move has raised doubts about the success of an application made by a number of producers to the International Trade Commission back in August 2019, according to Moneyweb. The application was for a flat, non-country-specific tariff.

The producers claim that the cost of doing business in South Africa is much higher than in other countries. Cement imports into South Africa grew by nine per cent YoY to almost 1.1Mt in 2021. Since 2017 cement imports have risen by more than 100 per cent, mostly coming from Pakistan, China and Vietnam. Anti-dumping duties previously imposed on cement imports from Pakistan have been extended by five years from June 2022.

