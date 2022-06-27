Indian event highlights role of calcined clay cement

ICR Newsroom By 27 June 2022

The best way forward is to adopt transformative technologies that help decarbonise the cement industry, according to a number of stakeholders who gathered for the 24th "trialogue 2047" hosted by Development Alternatives (DA) in New Delhi, India on 24 June 2022. The event brought together representatives from the cement industry, government, institutions, civil society and academia to discuss the urgent need for decarbonisation.

Limestone calcined clay cement (LC3) is seen as a major innovation to reduce emissions with DA working alongside a number of companies, including Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) of Switzerland, to highlight the role of LC3 in reducing the clinker factor. According to DA, standards for commercially producing LC3 are in the final stages with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and expected to be published very soon.

"We have been at the forefront in ensuring the decarbonisation of the cement industry. We have been working for over a decade to reach this juncture where the synergy between public and private partnership (PPP) can be created. With the "trialogue 2047" we hope the PPP approach will facilitate the final goal of decarbonisation," said Dr Soumen Maity, vice president, Development Alternatives.

Published under