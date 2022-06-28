Cement production in Tajikistan drops 9% in Jan-May

In the January-May 2022 period cement production in Tajikistan has declined 8.6 per cent YoY to 1.6Mt from 1.8Mt. In 2021 the country produced more than 4.2Mt with approximately 1.5Mt exported to Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
At the start of June 2022 construction started of the 0.1Mta Fon-Cement cement plant in the Sughd region.
