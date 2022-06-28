CEMEX launches green financing framework

ICR Newsroom By 28 June 2022

CEMEX has launched its Green Financing Framework (GFF), the first in its sector, further expanding the company’s commitment to sustainable finance and building a more sustainable world, the company announced in a press statement.



The GFF enables CEMEX to issue green financing instruments aligned with the International Capital Market Association (“ICMA”) Green Bond Principles and the Loan Market Association Green Loan Principles. Under the GFF, CEMEX intends to allocate the net proceeds from the issuances to finance eligible green projects in areas such as CO 2 emissions reduction, clean electricity and energy efficiency, clean transportation, water management, air quality, circular economy, and waste management.



“After launching our Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework last year, it is only natural for us to build on that initiative with additional sustainable finance innovation in the form of the Green Financing Framework, that will enable the building of a more resilient future for all,” said Maher Al-Haffar, CEMEX's CFO and founding member of the UN Global Compact CFO Coalition for the SDGs.



The GFF has been subject to an independent external assessment by Sustainalytics, a global leader in providing ESG research and analysis. Sustainalytics issued a second party opinion confirming that the CEMEX GFF is credible and impactful and aligns with the Green Bond Principles 2021 and the Green Loan Principles 2021.

