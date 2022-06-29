Sika to open new US concrete admixtures plant

ICR Newsroom By 29 June 2022

Sika is opening a new manufacturing plant for concrete admixtures in Stafford, Virginia, USA to help meet demand in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. According to the company, the new plant is well positioned to support the addiitonal needs of the announced infrastructure programme of CHF200-250bn (US$209-216bn) in these two regions. The new facility in Stafford will be the second-biggest manufacturing plant for Sika concrete admixtures in the USA.

"This investment allows us to significantly expand our production capacity while creating the best possible conditions for continued growth in our North American market. Our concrete admixtures satisfy the construction sector's most demanding requirements and make it possible to produce higher-performance, resource-saving concrete. Sika admixtures enable the realisation of critical infrastructure projects, are used in state-of-the-art high-rise construction, and help increase sustainability in megacities," said Christoph Ganz, regional manager Americas.

