MSG Group signs Berbera plant deal with Bedeschi

01 July 2022

MSG Group of Companies through its Dubai based subsidiary company, Horn Holding Group Ltd (HHG), has signed an agreement with Bedeschi SPA for the construction of phase 1 of an integrated cement plant in Berbera, Somaliland. The plant will take about 18 months to construct with installed cement capacity of 700,000tpa. The entire plant project will take three years to complete with a production capacity of 3300tpd of cement and 3000tpd of clinker.

The Phase 1 of the project is expected to translate to employment opportunities for the local community in both the construction phase as well as once the factory comes to life. An estimate of 300 Somalilanders are expected to benefit directly from this project by way of employment and another 200+ citizens to benefit indirectly.

Its proximity to the Berbera port is considered key to the export of the cement which will, in the long run, lower shipping costs to Berbera since the freight companies would have a range of cement products to ship outbound.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mohamed Said Guedi, MSG Group chairman, expressed high confidence that the project would be a success and will be one whose economic benefits will not only flow back to MSG but as well to the government of Somaliland and its citizens.

"Building a cement plant is therefore a strategic operation which will be of benefit to the country " stresses HHG Director, Ahmed Said. " In addition, the agreement may pave way for further forms of collaboration and brings an Italian company that is a leader in its own sector to a new, unprecedented, complex and at the same time concrete untapped market,” added Ricciardi, partner at Bergs & More.

“We are very proud of this project; it will be a state-of-the-art installation particularly from the environmental impact and power consumption point of view. Our R&D Department is constantly working to improve the efficiency and sustainability of our solutions as main focus of our development strategy.” commented Bedeschi President, Rino Bedeschi.

The groundbreaking has been earmarked for July 2022 at the proposed project site in Berbera Somaliland.

Published under