FLSmidth wins US$56m Asian greenfield order

04 July 2022

FLS has won an order for an undisclosed Asian greenfield cement plant. The order is valued at more than DKK400m (US$55.8m) and has been booked in 2Q22. The equipment will be supplied during 2023.

The contract includes an FLSmidth OKTM Raw Mill, OKTM Cement Mill and Low NOx ILC preheater, which are flagships in FLSmidth’s MissionZero programme for Cement.

"This project showcases FLSmidth’s ability to deliver energy efficient technologies across the full cement flowsheet and thereby supporting our customers in both increasing capacity and their sustainability efforts,” says Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement Industry president of FLSmidth.

