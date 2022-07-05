CemNet.com » Cement News » CalPortland acquires Redding cement plant

CalPortland acquires Redding cement plant

05 July 2022


CalPortland has purchased the Redding cement plant and other assets from Martin Marietta Materials Inc. In addition to the Redding cement plant in northern California, the assets include related cement distribution terminals and 14 ready-mixed concrete plants located in California.

“We are pleased to welcome the new employees and related facilities to the CalPortland family,” said Allen Hamblen, president/CEO, CalPortland Co. “These assets will serve an important role in continuing CalPortland’s long-standing reputation of providing superior quality and environmentally friendly cement and concrete products to the western United States.”

