Swiss deliveries slip in 2Q but up 3% in 1H22

ICR Newsroom By 07 July 2022

Cement deliveries in Switzerland, including Liechtenstein, slipped 2.2 per cent YoY to 1,143,153t in the second quarter of 2022 from 1,168,331t in the 2Q21, according to cemsuisse, the Swiss cement association.



January-June 2022

In the first half of 2022 cement deliveries increased by 3.1 per cent YoY to 2,093,709t from 2,030,542t in the 1H21. Of this total, the largest share of deliveries was low-carbon CEM II cement, which accounted for 87.8 per cent of all deliveries.



Bulk cement accounted for 2,022,061t or 96.6 per cent of total deliveries during the period. Bagged cement deliveries reached 71,647t. The split reflects the use of the cement: 72.3 per cent was supplied to ready-mix concrete companies, with a further 21 per cent supplied to construction companies. Approximately 0.5 per cent was delivered to concrete product manufacturers.



In terms of distribution, 64 per cent was delivered by road, up from 61.2 per cent in the 1H21 and 36 per cent by rail, down from 38.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

Published under