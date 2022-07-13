Taiwan Cement and Chia Hsin see June revenue increase

Taiwan Cement Corp reported a 7.8 per cent increase in revenue to TWD9145.989m (US$306.5m) in June 2022 from TWD8480.821m in June 2021. However, in the first half of 2022 the company’s revenue slipped 3.8 per cent to TWD48,144.732m from TWD50,023.365m.
Chia Hsin Cement’s revenue increased 8.5 per cent to TWD183.177m in June 2022 from TWD168.756m in June 2021. In the first six months of 2022 Chia Hsin’s revenue slipped from 1094.913m in the 6M21 to TWD1027.363m.
Taiwan Cement Corp reported a 7.8 per cent increase in revenue to TWD9145.989m (US$306.5m) in June 2022 from TWD8480.821m in June 2021. However, in the first half of 2022 the company’s revenue slipped 3.8 per cent to TWD48,144.732m from TWD50,023.365m.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email