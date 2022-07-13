Taiwan Cement and Chia Hsin see June revenue increase

ICR Newsroom By 13 July 2022

Taiwan Cement Corp reported a 7.8 per cent increase in revenue to TWD9145.989m (US$306.5m) in June 2022 from TWD8480.821m in June 2021. However, in the first half of 2022 the company’s revenue slipped 3.8 per cent to TWD48,144.732m from TWD50,023.365m.



Chia Hsin Cement’s revenue increased 8.5 per cent to TWD183.177m in June 2022 from TWD168.756m in June 2021. In the first six months of 2022 Chia Hsin’s revenue slipped from 1094.913m in the 6M21 to TWD1027.363m.

