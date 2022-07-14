Votorantim Cimentos awards new transport contract to VLI

ICR Newsroom By 14 July 2022

A new contract has been signed between Votorantim Cimentos and logistics company VLI for the transportation of 625,000t of cement and petcoke.



The petcoke, which is imported from the USA, will arrive in Brazil via VLI’s Inacio Barbosa Maritime Terminal.



The cement cargo will be transported from Votorantim’s Laranjeiras works in Sergipe to the terminal to be transferred to other Votorantim units.

Published under