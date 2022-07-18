Dangote Cement partners with UNEP

ICR Newsroom By 18 July 2022

Dangote Cement has formed a partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme, the National Environmental Standards and the Regulations Enforcement Agency as part of its initiatives to promote environmental sustainability.

The announcement comes as the company commemorates World Environment Day 2022 at all 14 of its production plants across Nigeria and the rest of Africa, reports The Punch. According to Dr Igazeuma Okoroba, head of sustainability at Dangote Cement, "World Environment Day commemoration avails us the opportunity to create awareness of sustainability initiatives to conserve the earth and maintain the values of biodiversity." The initiatives are "aimed at entrenching sustainability consciousness across the business value chain by complying with rehabilitation plans and exploring ways to protect the ecosystem in the communities where we operate."

