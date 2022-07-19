Mannok Cement joins the WCA as a corporate member

The World Cement Association (WCA) has announced that Republic of Ireland’s Mannok Cement (Aventas group) has joined the global network as a corporate member.

Mannok has made a commitment to reducing its carbon emissions by 33 per cent by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050, with a focus on scope three emissions and responsible procurement, while ensuring full transparency on the carbon footprint of its products through voluntary disclosure.

“We are especially pleased to be welcoming Mannok to our membership. With our shared goal of decarbonisation and net zero, we are excited to draw on their expertise in this area to share best practices amongst our members,” explains Ian Riley, CEO at WCA. “We look forward to working together to explore and promote sustainable business practices, as they continue to provide pioneering, cost-effective construction solutions.”

Through technical innovations, Mannok ensure that sustainability is fundamental across each stage of production, including waste reduction, responsible sourcing, recycling and energy usage. The company recently launched an environmental sustainability programme, with highlights including the use of the super insulated masonry solution (SIMS), a sustainable construction solution with the goal to revolutionise the way houses are built in Ireland. Additionally, it has invested heavily in its cement production facility to enable the use of solid recovered fuel (SRF), significantly reducing carbon emissions and providing an alternative to landfill waste.

