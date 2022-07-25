CEMEX to buy clean energy from Acciona for Spanish operations

CEMEX will purchase clean energy from energy supplier Acciona to power its cement operations in Spain, according to the cement company.



The purchase agreement ensures supply of green energy to cover 30 per cent of the cement producer’s requirements in Spain.



"This agreement shows our commitment to our clean energy transition, adding to the success of similar agreements in other geographies," said Sergio Menéndez, president of CEMEX Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. CEMEX also sees it as a key strategy in the cement industry’s decarbonisation drive.

CEMEX plans to supply at least 55 per cent of its operations from clean energy sources by 2030 as it targets carbon neutrality in its cement and concrete plants. The company has awarded contracts to acquire clean energy in other countries where it operates. For example, the company announced earlier this year that its operations in Guatemala will operate entirely with clean energy purchase from Italy’s Enel Green Power.

