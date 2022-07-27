Yamama sees 9% dip in 1H profits

Yamama Cement Co of Saudi Arabia saw its net profit after zakat and tax decline by 9.2 per cent YoY to SAR120.1m (US$32m) in the 1H22 from SAR 132.55m in the 1H21.



Sales expanded by 12.5 per cent YoY to SAR430.86m in the 1H22 from SAR382.83m in the year-ago period.



In the second quarter of 2022, net profits were up by 16.8 per cent YoY to SAR90.69m from SAR77.68m in the 2Q21. Sales increased by 3.3 per cent to SAR209.28m from SAR202.57m in the 2Q21.

