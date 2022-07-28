JK Lakshmi Cement sees revenue gain

ICR Newsroom By 28 July 2022

JK Lakshmi Cement has reported unaudited standalone revenue from operations of INR15,510m (US$194.3m) in the three months ended 30 June 2022, compared to INR12,315m in the same period a year earlier.

Total expenses over the same period advanced from INR10,871m to INR14,060m with power and fuel expenses rising from INR2413m to INR3659m, and transport, clearing and forwarding charges increasing from INR2483m to INR3120m.

EBITDA in the three months ended 30 June 2022 came in at INR2243m, down from the INR2329m seen in the same period a year earlier, while net profit after tax fell from INR1187m to INR1009m.

Published under