Adam Auer brings environmental expertise to CAC board

01 August 2022

The Athena Sustainable Materials Institute Chairman of the board, Stephen Pope, is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Auer, president and CEO of the Cement Association of Canada (CAC).



Mr Auer takes the board seat of Michael McSweeney, who has retired as president and CEO of the CAC. “We are grateful to Michael for his long and beneficial service on the board, and we look forward to Adam’s participation,” says Pope.

Mr Auer was appointed President and CEO of the CAC in April 2022. Formerly Vice President of Sustainability, he has spent more than two decades working with public, private and non-profit institutions, leading policies and programmes to support industrial decarbonisation. His leadership is focussed on ensuring the cement industry remains a competitive leader in Canada’s transition to a climate resilient net-zero economy.

