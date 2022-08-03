EAPCC sees start kiln shell replacement

ICR Newsroom By 03 August 2022

East African Portland Cement Co (EAPCC) has started the replacement of the kiln shell at its Athi River plant in Kenya. The burning zone of the kiln has been damaged for some time and has led to cement shortages in the market.



Due to the high costs of energy and an old clinker line, the board has prioritised efficiency and reliability of our integrated plant operations to drive cost optimisation,” said Oliver Kirubai, the company’s managing director.



The 54m-long kiln will see the replacement of 16.5m of kiln shell as the burning zone is extensively damaged.



The project is expected to take 45 days and begun with pre-shutdown activities in June. The start of the replacement took place on 25 July.

