KHD signs package of contracts with UltraTech Cement

ICR Newsroom By 12 August 2022

Humboldt Wedag India Private Ltd, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, has signed a package of contracts with UltraTech Cement Ltd.

According to Dow Jones Newswires, the package includes two new pyroprocessing lines and eight clinker grinding units. One of these grinding units also has a slag grinding unit. The package, which includes the engineering and supply of equipment as well as supervision services related to erection and commissioning, is reportedly valued at over EUR50m.

