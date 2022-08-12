CemNet.com » Cement News » Fujairah Cement sees narrowing 2Q loss

Fujairah Cement sees narrowing 2Q loss

By ICR Newsroom
12 August 2022


UAE-based Fujairah Cement Industries Co reported a loss of -AED14.2m (US$3.86m) in the second quarter of 2022, an improved result when compared with a loss of -AED21.1m in the equivalent quarter of the previous year.

Second-quarter revenues came in at AED88.7m, down from AED90.8m in the 2Q21.

