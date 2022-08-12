Fujairah Cement sees narrowing 2Q loss

UAE-based Fujairah Cement Industries Co reported a loss of -AED14.2m (US$3.86m) in the second quarter of 2022, an improved result when compared with a loss of -AED21.1m in the equivalent quarter of the previous year.
Second-quarter revenues came in at AED88.7m, down from AED90.8m in the 2Q21.
UAE-based Fujairah Cement Industries Co reported a loss of -AED14.2m (US$3.86m) in the second quarter of 2022, an improved result when compared with a loss of -AED21.1m in the equivalent quarter of the previous year.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email