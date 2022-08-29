Indonesian cement and clinker exports decrease 36% in June

ICR Newsroom By 29 August 2022

Total exports from Indonesia declined by 35.5 per cent in June 2022 as the country’s cement producers supplied 665,760t of cement and clinker to overseas destinations, according to the Indonesian cement association, ASI. In June 2021 exports reached 1,032,486t.



Cement exports slipped by 2.1 per cent to 115,455t in June 2022 from 117,960t in June 2021 while clinker exports decreased by 39.8 per cent to 550,305t from 914,526 over the same period.



January-June 2022

In the first six months of 2022, total cement and clinker exports from Indonesia fell by 29.1 per cent YoY to 4,769,911t from 6,728,883t in the 6M22.



While cement exports saw a 4.5 per cent increase to 756,825t in the January-June 2022 period from 723,938t in the 1H21, this was insufficient to offset the 33.2 per cent fall in clinker exports to 4,013,086t from 6,004,945t.

Published under