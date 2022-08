UltraTech commissions 1.3Mta Dalla expansion

UltraTech Cement Ltd announced the commissioning of the 1.3Mta expansion to its Dalla Cement Works in Uttar Pradesh, India.



As a result, the plant’s cement capacity is now 1.8Mta and the company’s total capacity in India is 115.85Mta.

