Asia Cement posts TWD59bn revenue in 8M22

Taiwan-based Asia Cement Corp reported a 1.7 per cent drop in revenues to TWD7.069bn (US$228.5m) in August 2022 when compared with the TWD7.193bn posted in August 2021.
In the first eight months of 2022 revenues saw a 8.1 per cent YoY advance from TWD54.657bn to TWD59.103bn.
