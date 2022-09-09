Asia Cement posts TWD59bn revenue in 8M22

ICR Newsroom By 09 September 2022

Taiwan-based Asia Cement Corp reported a 1.7 per cent drop in revenues to TWD7.069bn (US$228.5m) in August 2022 when compared with the TWD7.193bn posted in August 2021.



In the first eight months of 2022 revenues saw a 8.1 per cent YoY advance from TWD54.657bn to TWD59.103bn.

