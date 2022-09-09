Moroccan cement deliveries see 5% dip in August

ICR Newsroom By 09 September 2022

Cement deliveries in Morocco declined 5.4 per cent to 1,071,990t in August 2022 when compared with August 2021, when 1,132,900t was dispatched, according to the country’s cement association, APC. The data includes shipments by APC members Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.



In the first eight months of 2022, shipments reached 8,208,743t, a drop of 7.2 per cent when compared with 8,841,025t in the year-ago period.

Published under