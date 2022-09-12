Christian Pfeiffer introduces high-performance ROC

The Rapid Object Classifier (ROC) is Christian Pfeiffer’s high-efficiency classifier working mainly in closed circuit with a ball mill or pin mill respectively in the grinding or in the coating plant, and occasionally as a stand-alone system.

The ROC can achieve a fineness of up to 98 per cent <5.0µm, depending on machine size and material, while keeping highest performance. The efficiency that this classifier delivers is outstanding processing capacities from 1200m3/h until 55,000m3/h even running at speeds above 9000rpm, claims the German equipment supplier. The main fineness variation factor is the rotor speed adjustment via frequency converter, having other parameters to play with, such as secondary air flow.

The dual fines discharge present in biggest classifier sizes achieves equal classification air speed across the whole rotor length with minimal drop in pressure. The material is fed pneumatically directly into the separation area, creating maximum dispersion for a more homogeneous classification. A secondary air inlet allows for process optimisation by the reclassification of rejects, increasing efficiency. The rotor gap sealing air, allows to achieve a clean topcut (5ppm at 25µm) and a maintenance free operation, says Christian Pfeiffer.



The ROC will be shown at Powtech 27-29 September 2022, Nuremberg, Germany.

