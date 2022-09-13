FCT Combustion awarded Bussac burner order

13 September 2022

FCT Combustion has been awarded a contract by DAL Engineering Group to deliver a Turbu-Flex™ burner and accessories for HeidelbergCement’s Bussac Forêt plant, France.

The targets of the project are to maximise the use of alternative fuels as well as to improve combustion control. The scope includes the alternative fuel state of the art Turbu-Flex™ burner, igniter, flame sensor, measuring and control accessories, as well as a LPG valve train and a new burner management system.

Delivery is expected to occur before the end of 2022, with commissioning foreseen for the winter stoppage at the beginning of 2023.

