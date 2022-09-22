Holcim launches world's first 1.5°C science-based framework

Holcim has announced the launch of the world’s first 1.5°C science-based framework to decarbonise the cement industry, following its partnership with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The framework was independently developed by the SBTi, in collaboration with an expert advisory group representing academia, civil society and industry, to decarbonise cement in a rigorous and science-driven way. Holcim has submitted its 1.5°C-aligned 2030 targets for SBTi validation, and is engaging with like-minded organisations at New York Climate Week to scale up the framework’s deployment.



Jan Jenisch, CEO, Holcim said, “With today’s growing population and rising urbanisation, the construction sector has a key role to play to build a net-zero future. At Holcim, we are at the forefront of decarbonising building across its entire lifecycle to build better with less, from our own operations to low carbon construction, all the way to energy-efficient buildings in use. Taking a rigorous, science-driven approach on this journey, we partnered with the SBTi to create the 1.5°C-aligned framework for the sector. Today we submit our 2030 net-zero targets in line with this framework and encourage all our peers to join us to scale up our impact together.”



Alberto Carrillo Pineda, co-founder and chief technical officer of the SBTi, added, “To prevent the climate crisis from getting worse and the negative impacts becoming more frequent with every fraction of warming, urgent action from the private sector is required. For the first time, cement companies have a clear blueprint on how to align their decarbonisation strategies with climate science taking into account the unique context of the industry. The transformation towards low-carbon technologies is critical for the long-term viability of the industry. We encourage all cement production companies to set science-based targets and to play their role in building a climate safe economy."



Taking a rigorous science-driven approach to its net-zero journey, Holcim is decarbonising building across its entire life cycle. To build better with less Holcim launched the world’s broadest range of low-carbon materials, from ECOPact green concrete to ECOPlanet green cement, offering 100 per cent performance with up to 90 per cent less CO 2 .







