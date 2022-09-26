Dangote revives plans to open Kenyan factories

26 September 2022

While attending the inauguration of Kenya’s fifth President Dr William Ruto, Aliko Dangote revealed that he wants to revive plans for two new cement plants for Dangote Group in Kenya.

The two cement plants would have a combined capacity of 1.5Mta. Earlier in 2017, Aliko Dangote registered two companies, Dangote Cement and Dangote Quarries Kenya Ltd, in Kenya with operations in Nairobi and Mombasa. Dangote has 90 per cent share owership in these companies with 10 per cent held by local shareholders. Dangote also has an agreement wit the Government to mine limestone in Kanziku-Simisi in Kitui South sub-county.

