CemNet.com » Cement News » Saxlund Group announces east European distribution agreement

Saxlund Group announces east European distribution agreement

Saxlund Group announces east European distribution agreement
04 October 2022


Saxlund Group has signed signing of an official agency agreement to promote Saxlund products and services in Romania with Bucharest-based Room industrial Solutions, one of the leading suppliers of industrial engineering and bulk materials handling solutions.

“Expanding and strengthening our distribution network into European markets is another important growth step for Saxlund Group,” explains Stefan Wallerman, CEO of Saxlund Group AB. “Partnering with Rocom – an acknowledged leader in its markets for bulk handling – will provide on-the-ground know how and customer contact for our portfolio across bulk handling, cement and waste whilst also introducing our water and waste water solutions, increasingly governed by developing EU regulations.”  

Constantin Preda, MD of ROCOM added, “We are excited to announce this new agency partnership, building on our market knowledge and penetration, and matching Saxlund’s world leading solutions.”

Pictured in Bucharest, centre (third from left) Matt Drew, Saxlund UK MD/ responsible for European development of Materials Handling and BioEnergy and (left to right) the ROCOM management team: Bogdan Secara – Aftermarket Manager, Constantin Preda – MD of ROCOM, Ana-Maria Preda – Operations Manager and Dragos Preda – Deputy Director.

Pictured in Bucharest, centre (third from left) Matt Drew, Saxlund UK MD/responsible for European

development of Materials Handling and BioEnergy and (left to right) the ROCOM management team:

Bogdan Secara – Aftermarket Manager, Constantin Preda – MD of ROCOM,

Ana-Maria Preda – Operations Manager and Dragos Preda – Deputy Director.

 

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Romania Eastern Europe Saxlund bulk material handling Alternative Fuels 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com