Saxlund Group announces east European distribution agreement

04 October 2022

Saxlund Group has signed signing of an official agency agreement to promote Saxlund products and services in Romania with Bucharest-based Room industrial Solutions, one of the leading suppliers of industrial engineering and bulk materials handling solutions.

“Expanding and strengthening our distribution network into European markets is another important growth step for Saxlund Group,” explains Stefan Wallerman, CEO of Saxlund Group AB. “Partnering with Rocom – an acknowledged leader in its markets for bulk handling – will provide on-the-ground know how and customer contact for our portfolio across bulk handling, cement and waste whilst also introducing our water and waste water solutions, increasingly governed by developing EU regulations.”

Constantin Preda, MD of ROCOM added, “We are excited to announce this new agency partnership, building on our market knowledge and penetration, and matching Saxlund’s world leading solutions.”

