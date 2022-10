Dewan Cement appoints new CFO

Pakistan's Dewan Cement has appointed Hazrat Ali as its chief financial officer. He succeeds Imran Ahmed Javed. The cement producer currently operates two plants in Pakistan - a 1.7Mta integrated works in District Malir, Sindh, and a 1.13Mt integrated unit in District Haripur, Khyber Pakhtumkhwa.

