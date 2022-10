BillerudKronäs to shorten its name to Billerud

ICR Newsroom By 06 October 2022

Packaging supplier to the cement industry, BillerudKronäs, is changing its name to Billerud from 12 October 2022. The name change symbolises the company’s growth agenda as well as its development into an even more international company.

The legal entities are not impacted in any other respect except that they change name from 'BillerudKorsnäs' to 'Billerud', according to the company.

