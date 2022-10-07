Shell and CRH sign decarbonisation agreement

ICR Newsroom By 07 October 2022

Shell and CRH have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) whereby both businesses will work together to develop and deploy decarbonisation solutions and technologies to accelerate their progress towards net zero emissions.

The agreement will see Shell and CRH work together to explore decarbonisation opportunities across transport, operations, and materials. The solutions include, but are not limited to, vehicle electrification and charging infrastructure to reduce transport emissions; deploying low-carbon fuels for off-road equipment and renewable electricity to power facilities; and developing low-carbon asphalt solutions.

Shell and CRH believe that collaboration is key to moving at speed and scale to unlock new and innovative decarbonisation solutions.

Published under