Giant Cement plans Savannah Terminal with Georgia Kaolin Terminals, Inc

Giant Cement Company has signed an agreement with Georgia Kaolin Terminals, Inc, in Savannah, GA, USA, to build a 60,000t cement import terminal on the Savannah River for the growing southeastern US market.

“Cement demand in the southeast continues to show strong growth in all sectors,” says Tim Kuebler, president & CEO of Giant’s Elementia USA. “Population growth has spurred new infrastructure projects, expanding need for housing and commercial projects.”

The investment provides expanded capacity of imported cement with ample truck and rail loadout. This aligns with growing demand from Giant’s current customer base while providing redundancy for Giant's Harleysville, SC cement plant. Additionally, this new capacity can serve existing terminals of Spartanburg, SC, Charlotte, NC, and Durham, NC. The Savannah import terminal will also aid geographic expansion into other markets allowing Giant to improve its product offerings and customer service, says the company. The new terminal is expected to be operational by January 2024.

