Bharathi Cement launches new terminal and new product

Bharathi Cement, part of Vicat, has inaugurated its new 0.75Mta bulk cement terminal in Coimbatore, in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The new terminal in a fully automated packing and distribution facility, operated by just 16 employees, reports APN News. With dedicated own container wagons and a 24hr loading facility, it is the first terminal in India to have end-to-end logistic automation for the transportation of bulk cement in containers, directly serving customers without any warehousing. The facility is also equipped with infrastructure for the loading of bags for serving the major markets of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“With its rapid infrastructure development and urbanisation, India proves to be a key market for our business. By investing in the new terminal we align with our commitment towards India’s progress and growth. Coimbatore terminal is the second terminal of Vicat India after Mumbai terminal which was set up in 2018. The new facility coupled with our entire team at India operations, which is known for its quality consciousness, excellence in operations, and customer service, we endeavour to offer the best quality cement with an excellent service level,” said Guy Sidos, group chairman and CEO of Vicat.



Coinciding with the opening of the new terminal, Bharathi Cement has also launched its new product, QUICKCEM, a new generation green cement. Aimed primarily at the precast and hollow block markets, QUICKCEM is manufactured using the highest quality limestone with optimum fineness and a low percentage of alkalies, chlorides and magnesia to ensure the durability of concrete structures.

Due to the development of high early compressive strength, QUICKCEM provides a lesser de-shuttering period, high early compressive strength of concrete, and results in saving cement consumption. Anoop Kumar Saxena, CEO of Vicat India, said, “Bharathi cement has always been a preferred choice of customers in the region where it operates and therefore it is important for the company to proactively address the growing demand. With that objective a new terminal facility is set up and QUICKCEM is launched to maintain competitiveness by improving the service level.”







