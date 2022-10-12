JSW cement announces 5Mta of new capacity

ICR Newsroom By 12 October 2022

Just hours after acquiring a 100 per cent stake in Springway Mining from India Cements, JSW Cement has announced plans to invest over INR32,000m (US$388.8m) in an integrated greenfield plant in Madhya Pradesh and a split grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh.

According to The Hindu Business Line, the combined cement production capacity of the two units will be 5Mta. The plant in Madhya Pradesh will have a 2.5Mta clinker capacity, 2.5Mta grinding capacity, and a 15MW waste heat recovery system, while the Uttar Pradesh investment will feature a 2.5Mta grinding unit.



JSW’s INR4770m deal with Springway Mining, announced on 10 October, 2022, enables it to access limestone reserves of around 106Mt. The limestone mine is reportedly spread across 500ha in the Panna District of Madhya Pradesh. The new cement plant will be located next to the mine.

According to JSW Cement, both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are seeing some of the highest GDP growth rates in the country with significant infrastructure and housing developments. "I look forward to working with the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh governments to create substantial employment opportunities in both these states," said Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement.







Published under