Imerys extends capacity in India

ICR Newsroom By 13 October 2022

France-based Imerys, a world leader in mineral-based specialties, is planning to extend its capacity to meet rising demand from India’s cement and steel sectors. According to The Hindu, the company has set up a 30,000t calcium aluminate binder plant in Atchutapuram, Andhra Pradesh, to serve India’s refractory and construction industries. Imerys hopes to increase capacity further to 50,000t by 2030.

The company is also in the process of setting up a research and development centre at Visakhaptanam as part of its focus on developing products for the local market.





