Fauji Cement commissions Nizampur Line 3
By ICR Newsroom
28 October 2022


Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange that on 27 October it successfully commissioned the third production line at its existing plant in Kahi Village, Nizampur, Khyber Pakthunkhwa. The new line has a clinker production capacity of 6500tpd.

The project will bring the total cement production capacity of FCCL to more than 8.4Mta, according to Company Secretary, Brig Abid Hussain Bhatti. The project was completed within planned time and budget.


