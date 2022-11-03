Votorantim Cimentos completes acquisition of Heidelberg Materials assets in Spain

03 November 2022

Votorantim Cimentos announced that has completed the acquisition of all the businesses of Heidelberg Materials in the south of Spain, which includes a modern integrated cement plant located in Málaga, three aggregates quarries and 11 ready-mix plants in Andalusia region.

In the last two years, Votorantim Cimentos has strengthened its presence in the Spanish cement market with the acquisition of the integrated cement plant of Cementos Balboa in Extremadura and now with the Malaga plant. After this transaction, Votorantim Cimentos Spain has six integrated cement plants with an installed production capacity of 6Mta of cement, two grinding stations, one mortar plant and several concrete and aggregates plants, located in the regions of Andalusia, Canary Islands, Castile and León, Extremadura and Galicia.

“This acquisition is fully aligned with our strategy, reinforces our presence in the Iberian Peninsula to better serve our customers and creates significant synergies with our existing assets. Besides, it would be key to accelerate our decarbonisation journey to achieve our 2030 Sustainability Commitments”, says Jorge Wagner, CEO of Votorantim Cimentos Europe, Asia and Africa.

