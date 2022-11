The 8th SEMTEC attracts more than 350 industry professionals

07 November 2022

The 8th SEMTEC Technical Seminar was successfully held in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on 25-27 October 2022. More than 350 technicians of the cement and lime industry from 81 different plants in South America attended the event. A total of 44 companies sponsored SEMTEC 2022, including International Cement Review.

