Moroccan cement dispatches down 16% in October

ICR Newsroom By 08 November 2022

Cement deliveries by APC members in Morocco declined by 16.4 per cent YoY to 1,048,975t in October 2022 from 1,254,798t in October 2021, according to the Moroccan cement association, APC. The association’s members include Asment Temara, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc.



In the first 10 months of 2022, deliveries were down 9.2 per cent YoY to 10.432Mt from 11.491Mt in the 10M21.

Published under